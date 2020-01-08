NYSSA NEWS

The Willamette University Chamber Choir and Willamette Singers will perform at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Nyssa High School. In other news, the monthly meeting of the Nyssa Senior Center will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. New board members will be installed.

NYSSA – The Willamette University Chamber Choir and Willamette Singers, under the direction of Wallace Long, will perform at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Nyssa High School, at 824 Adrian Blvd.

The Nyssa High School choirs, directed by Dr. Gretchen Longwell, will also perform in the concert. The concert will open with a vocal jazz performance by the Willamette Singers, followed by the high school groups and the Willamette Chamber Choir. The performance will include a variety of sacred and secular works, both a cappella and accompanied.

The concert is open to the public. Please contact the Nyssa High School Office or the principal to obtain admission to the concert.

The Willamette Chamber Choir is a 44-voice ensemble that performs throughout the Northwest. Their latest CD, “Stars,” is a compilation of the choir’s best recordings from 2010 to 2015 which was released in the fall of 2015.

The Willamette Chamber Choir performed at the Northwest Regional Convention of the American Choral Directors Association in Portland in March 2018 and is performing for the 2020 Oregon Music Educators Association Conference in Eugene.

The Willamette Singers is a 17-member vocal jazz ensemble. The Singers’ 23rd CD, “Black Magic” was released in the fall of 2019. The Willamette Singers performed at the National Convention of the ACDA in Dallas, Texas in March 2013, the Northwest Regional Convention of ACDA in Seattle in March 2014, and is performing for the 2020 Oregon Music Educators Association Conference in Eugene. DownBeat Magazine selected the Singers as the Best Large Collegiate Vocal Jazz Ensemble in the nation for three of the last six years.

• The monthly meeting of the Nyssa Senior Center will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. New board members will be installed. A potluck lunch follows at noon.

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or via e-mail suziinaction@live.com.

