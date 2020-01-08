HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Lady Vikings (2-5) trailed by five points with just 40 seconds to go but managed to claw back in the game and had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but Matyson Siddoway’s three-point attempt missed.

Vale’s Emersyn Johnson drives toward the basket during a non-league contest with Fruitland Saturday in Vale. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

VALE – The Lady Vikings ran out of gas Saturday in a non-league game against Fruitland as the Grizzlies held off two furious Vale rallies to post a 34-31 win.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Lady Vikings rolled over Homedale 56-18 in a non-league match.

“We are not in good enough shape to play back-to-back nights,” said Viking coach Jason Johnson.

Emmy Johnson paced the Vikings with 11 points against Fruitland.

“We just can’t get it together for four full quarters. We are showing some signs of being all right but we have a hard time being consistent,” said the coach.

Johnson said he was impressed with his team’s determination during the contest.

“I really liked that we hung in there and competed,” he said.

Early on, Fruitland executed a press defense that created matchup problems for the Vikings.

“I liked our composure after their press gave us a little trouble initially and we handled that and they kind of went away from it,” said Johnson. “Within the game I saw some growth and improvement.”

The Vikings played Baker Tuesday and will open their league season at home against Irrigon Friday night. The Nyssa girls varsity basketball team emerged last week from the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy High School with one win and two losses.

The Lady Bulldogs dropped their opening game Jan. 2 to Kennedy 42-24 then defeated Columbia Christian Friday 52-19. On Saturday, Nyssa (6-6) lost to Monroe 39-34.

The Lady Bulldogs next face Riverside Friday at 6 p.m. in Eastern Oregon League action.

The Ontario girls basketball team lost to Weiser 61-26 Jan. 2 in a non-league game.

The Tigers (0-9) played Homedale Tuesday, Jan. 7, and are scheduled to face Fruitland Thursday, Jan. 9 and McLoughlin at home at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Boys hoop results

The Vale boys varsity basketball team lost to Baker 71-43 Saturday in a non-league contest. Vale (4-4) was scheduled to play Weiser in another non-league game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and will take on Irrigon to open Eastern Oregon League play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Vale.

Adrian (5-5) defeated Cove 54-27 Saturday and will next play in Crane Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The Ontario boys varsity dropped all three of its games at the Stayton Holiday Classic last week.

Stayton defeated Ontario 79-26, Molalla beat Ontario 71-46 and Ridgeview claimed a 60-44 victory. The Tigers (1-11) were scheduled to play two non-league games this week – against Payette and Fruitland – and open up Greater Oregon League play Saturday against McLoughlin at 5:30 p.m.

Vale’s Rachel Wolfe moves down the court Saturday during a non-league match up with Fruitland in Vale. The visitors held off a late-game Viking rally to claim a 34-31 victory. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Reporter Pat Caldwell: pat@malheurenterprise.com or 541-473-3377.

