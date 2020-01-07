YOUR GOVERNMENT

County commissioners from the state's District 30 convened Monday to select the Vale lawmaker to replace former senator Cliff Bentz. Bentz stepped down earlier this month to focus on his bid for Congress.

Rep. Lynn Findley (R-Vale) was selected to fill the state senate seat left vacant by Cliff Bentz Monday. (The Enterprise/File).

ONTARIO - Commissioners from Oregon’s Senate District 30 appointed Rep. Lynn Findley (R-Vale) to fill the senate seat recently held by Cliff Bentz Monday afternoon.

Bentz stepped down from his senate post earlier this month to focus on his campaign for Congress. Bentz intends to replace U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) who announced in October he did not plan to run for another term.

Forty-seven commissioners make up District 30 and Findley said late this Monday afternoon he had a “substantial majority” of votes to clinch the nomination.

The nomination caps a rapid rise for the Vale resident who finished his first full legislative session in the House last year.

Findley spent 32 years working for the Bureau of Land Management and then served as Vale city manager from 2013 to 2018.

Findley was unanimously selected by county commissioners to replace Bentz when he vacated his house seat to serve in the Oregon Senate in 2018.

District 30 consists of Baker, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Malheur and Wheeler counties as well as portions Deschutes, Lake and Wasco counties.

