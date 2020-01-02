PHOTO GALLERY

The annual fireworks display on the butte above Vale dazzled viewers across town on New Year's Eve.

Fireworks bloom in the sky above Vale, dazzling viewers below. (Kat Seals-KnR Photography/Special to the Enterprise)

VALE – The community's annual fireworks show elicited plenty of "oohs" and "aahs" from residents who gathered to watch from below.

The Dec. 31 event, put on by the Vale Chamber of Commerce, heralded the start of a new year.

Photographer Kat Seals of KnR Photography caught these photos as the pyrotechnics got underway.

A warming fire keeps out the cold for folks watching the fireworks show from the butte above Vale. (Kat Seals-KnR Photography/Special to the Enterprise)

Viewers watch the dazzling show from the warmth of a bonfire New Year's Eve. (Kat Seals-KnR Photography/Special to the Enterprise)

Smoke hangs in the air as the sparkling fireworks dissipate. (Kat Seals-KnR Photography/Special to the Enterprise)