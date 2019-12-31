COMMUNITY NEWS

The show starts at 7 p.m. and will last for about 20 minutes, weather permitting. The fireworks will be launched from Rhinehart Butte. Event organizer, Dwight Keller, said the show can be viewed from anywhere far away from streetlights and within four to five miles away from the butte.

(The Enterprise/File)

VALE - Vale's New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show will explode in the sky for about 20 minutes starting at 7 p.m., unless the fog rolls in, making things hard to see.

If that is the case, the show will be postponed to the same time the following evening.

The show is hosted by the Vale Chamber of Commerce, and is funded by donations from the community. The Chamber is still looking for donations to help pay for the show. To donate, contact either the Chamber at 541-473-3800, or the event organizer Dwight Keller at 208-740-0386.

The fireworks will be shot off from Rhinehart Butte in Vale, and the best places to watch are any open area within four or five miles of the butte, and far from street lights. Some good locations to watch are the Vale High School parking lot, the rodeo grounds, Wadleigh Park, and also the Valley View Cemetery.

There will be no fireworks show this year in Ontario.

