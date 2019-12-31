HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Michael Babcock runs with the ball in the Antelopes’ state championship final, played before packed stands in Hermiston. The Lopes defeated St. Paul 38-32 for the crown. (File photo/Angie Sillonis)

ADRIAN – The Adrian/Jordan Valley football team raked in a host of all-state honors to cap an undefeated season and a state title.

Adrian head coach Bill Wortman was named the coach of the year while quarterback Conley Martin was named Class 1A football co-player of the year along with St. Paul’s TJ Crawford.

Martin also clinched first team, all-state quarterback honors.

“I feel honored to be selected as coach of the year. It was a great year and for my peers to recognize the accomplishments we had this year is truly awesome,” said Wortman.

Adrian’s Michael Babcock was named to the all-state first team as a running back while Jordan Valley’s Kort Skinner received first team honors as a receiver.

Adrian’s Wes Bayes was named to the Class 1A all-state first team as a center and for defensive line.

Adrian finished the season with a 13-0 mark and defeated St. Paul 38-32 in the Class 1A state championship game. The Antelope football team included players from Jordan Valley.

Vale, Nyssa 3A picks

A number of players from Nyssa and Vale collected 3A all-state football honors.

Vale senior Jared Fulwyler was named to the 3A all-state first team as a linebacker and second team running back.

“It was well deserved. He is such a versatile football player,” said Vale football coach Jeff Aldred.

That versatility paid dividends for the Vikings throughout the season, said Aldred.

“Defensively he is very unique. He is really the only player that I have ever coached who could play every position on the defensive side of the ball,” said Aldred. Nyssa junior running back Caleb Benson received honorable mention at running back.

Viking T.J. Speelman was named second team all-state at wide receiver and honorable mention as a kick returner and Jacob Graviet was named second team offensive line and second team defensive line while Mortz Rusp was honorable mention at linemen.

Matt McBride received an honorable mention as a linebacker while Speelman and Colton Kesey earned second-team defensive back honors.

Vale ended the season with a 6-5 mark and reached the football playoff quarterfinals but lost to Santiam Christian, 58-6.

Nyssa’s Jonathan Lopez was honorable mention for offensive line and Aleonzo Calderon was a honorable mention nod at kicker.

Nyssa concluded its season with a 5-4 mark and lost to Santiam Christian, 50-7, in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.

