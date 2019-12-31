EMPLOYMENT

Positions include General Ranch Hand, Student Program Coordinator, Head Librarian, Electrician

General Ranch Hand,

Help feed cows,calve cows, fence work etc. Year round position.

208-741-6850

TVCC

Student Program

Coordinator

Part-time position with excellent pay and pro-rated benefits. Assists with the development, planning and execution of activities in support of Student Programs.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc

Head Librarian

City of Vale Oregon

The City of Vale is seeking a Head Librarian for the City of Vale/Emma Humphrey Memorial Library. Acts as the Administrator of the City Library and operates under State Laws, and City Charter and Ordinances as well as direction from the Library Board. Administers, plans, and directs the overall operations and functions of the library, financial management, and budgeting process; oversees and/or performs work relating the maintenance of official library records, books, periodicals, tapes; oversees maintenance of real property of the library and manages library special programs

This is a part time position not to exceed 19 hours per week with some evening work required. Position qualifies for retirement benefits but no Health Insurance will be provided. Pay is $12.00-$13.50 per hour DOE.

High School Diploma or GED required for the position. Prior Librarian experience preferred but not required. Background checks will be required.

All applicants must submit a City of Vale Application as well as a current resume.

Application materials are available at Vale City Hall, 252 B Street W, Vale, OR, phone 541-473-3133 or cityofvale.com web site (open until filled). The City of Vale is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

