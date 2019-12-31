PUBLIC NOTICES

Ironside Rural Road District, Malheur County Court, Notice to Interested Persons, Notice of sale, Budget hearing

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: January 1, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: January 1, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

In the State of Oregon

For the County of Malheur

Case No. 6096

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric Deuel, has been appointed as the personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate

are required to present them to the undersigned attorney for the personal representative at 520 SW Yamhill, Suite 230, Portland, OR 97204, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All Persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative.

Dated and first published on December 00, 2019.

Eric Deuel

Personal Representative

Jane E. Ellis, OSB#870403

Jane Ellis Estate Law PC

520 SW Yamhill, Suite 230

Portland, OR 97204

503/224-3713

jellis@easystreet.net

Publish Date: December 25, 2019 and January 1 & 8, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

TS No. OR08000071-19-1 APN 1566 /18S4521D TO No 297470AM TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, RONALD L LOPEZ, A SINGLE PERSON as Grantor to LAND TITLE INSURANCE & ESCROW CORP as Trustee, in favor of FORD HOUSING FINANCE SERVICES, A DIV. OF ASSOCIATES HOUSING FINANCE SERVICES, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION as Beneficiary dated as of November 7, 1997 and recorded on November 17, 1997 as Instrument No. 97-9071 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. and recorded March 13, 2002 as Instrument Number 2002-1938 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to-wit: APN: 1566 /18S4521D Land in Shadow Butte Estates in the S1/2 of Sec. 21., Twp. 18 S., R. 45 E., W.M., Malheur County, Oregon, according to the Official Plat thereof, as follows: Lot 12. Commonly known as: 1566 JAMES LANE FKA JAMES LANE, VALE, OR 97918 Both the Beneficiary, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., and the Trustee, William J. Edgar, OSB #120136, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.735(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): 9 Monthly Payment(s) from 02/01/2019 to 09/01/2019 at $677.40 Total Late Charge(s): Total Late Charge(s) By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $3,217.28 together with interest thereon at the rate of 8.25000% per annum from January 1, 2019 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on March 27, 2020 at the hour of 11:00 AM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, at the “B” Street entrance to the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 “B” Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.753 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: October 25,2019 By: William J. Edgar, OSB #120136 Successor TrusteeOrder Number 66849,

Publish Dates: December 25, 2019, and January 1, 8, and 15, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________