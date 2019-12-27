MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Three Ontario restaurants plan to donate proceeds from New Year's Eve sales to help Ronnell T. Hughes, the victim of a stabbing in Ontario last week. Mackey's kicked off the challenge, with Rusty's and Kanpai joining in.

Ronnell T. Hughes is recovering in a Boise hospital after he was stabbed in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 21, in what police said was an unprovoked racial attack. (Nikita Apodaca/Special to the Enterprise)

David Sullivan, who owns both Rusty’s and Kanpai, said he was glad to participate and hopes it will be of help to Hughes.

“Hopefully we can stand up as a community and let people know we don’t stand for that,” Sullivan said of the Dec. 21 stabbing, which police are calling a hate crime.

Rusty’s, 14 N.W. 1st St., will open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Kanpai, 375 E. Idaho Ave, will open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

At Mackey’s restaurant, 111 S.W. 1st St., the opening hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, with the bar remaining open until 2:30 a.m.

Local band Self Smartid will play live at Mackey’s starting at 10 p.m. and the cover charge of $5 per person will also go toward helping Hughes, said Mackey’s owner Angie Grove.

Hughes had begun work as a cook at Mackey’s the night before he was stabbed.

Grove said Hughes stopped by the restaurant on Christmas Eve after being released from the hospital. She said he was grateful and seemed overwhelmed by everything that's happened in the last week.

Hughes moved to Ontario from North Carolina in October.

Grove said she wanted to help Hughes focus on the positive.

“I want him to feel overwhelmed with support,” she said.

Restaurants that want to join in the cause can contact her at Mackey’s at 541-889-3678.

