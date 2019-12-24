YOUR COMMUNITY

Looking for some fellowship on Christmas day? Free holiday dinners are scheduled in Nyssa and Vale tomorrow at the Nyssa Senior Center and The Sagebrush Saloon.

Don't forget, there will be free holiday dinners in Nyssa and Vale on Christmas day. (The Enterprise/File).

VALE - The Nyssa Senior Center will host a free community Christmas dinner Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 316 Good Ave. Those who attend are asked to bring a dessert and donations are always welcome.

In Vale, The Sagebrush Saloon, 197 A St. E, will kick off a free community Christmas dinner Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m. and running until 5 p.m. For more information or to donate or volunteer, contact Corina Breeden at 541-212-2688.

