Don't forget, there will be free holiday dinners in Nyssa and Vale on Christmas day. (The Enterprise/File).
VALE - The Nyssa Senior Center will host a free community Christmas dinner Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 316 Good Ave. Those who attend are asked to bring a dessert and donations are always welcome.
In Vale, The Sagebrush Saloon, 197 A St. E, will kick off a free community Christmas dinner Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m. and running until 5 p.m. For more information or to donate or volunteer, contact Corina Breeden at 541-212-2688.
