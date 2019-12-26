HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Nyssa’s Lynzie Torres tries for a jump shot during a game against Adrian Saturday at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Adrian 53-42. Nyssa opened the tourney with a 54-31 loss to Grangeville but defeated McCall 27-24 Friday night. The tournament began Thursday and ran through Saturday. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

CALDWELL – The Vale boys varsity basketball team rebounded from a first-round loss and notched two back-to-back wins at the Truckstop Classic tournament last week.

The 16-team tournament ran last Thursday through Saturday at the College of Idaho. In their opening game Dec. 19, a short-handed Viking squad lost to Idaho’s Liberty Charter, 61-37. Vale rebounded the next day to beat Aberdeen 57-34 and then defeated Soda Springs Saturday 68-62.

“We were down a couple of kids (against Liberty Charter), a couple of starters. So, the first day we were trying to figure some things out,” said Vale coach Colby Shira.

Against Liberty Charter, Kade Kurata paced the Vikings with 15 points while Adam Diaz chipped in 11.

In the Aberdeen contest, Diaz poured in 19 points to lead Vale.

“We had a lot more bounce. We were up 23-4 at one point and they got it back to 11 or 12 or so. But that was a good rebound win for us,” said Shira.

Against Soda Springs, Vale was in control most of the game but struggled in the final frame before posting the win.

The Vikings were out in front by 15 going into the final stanza but Soda Springs – on the strength of five three-pointers – climbed back into the contest.

“They cut it down to four points at point,” said Shira. “But I was happy with the kids and the way they responded.”

Brayden Gregory led Vale against Soda Springs with 21 points.

Vale (4-3) will next face Baker in a non-league game Jan. 4.

Meanwhile, the Nyssa boys cruised through the Caldwell tournament. The Bulldogs (5-1) beat Soda Springs Dec. 19, 39-38 and then downed Marsing, 44-40 Dec. 20. The Bulldogs defeated Liberty Charters 58-39 Saturday to cap the tournament. The Nyssa boys will next see hardwood action Jan. 2 against Amity at the Salem Academy Tournament in Salem.

The Ontario boys varsity basketball team dropped all three of its games at the Caldwell tournament. Ontario (1-8) lost to Marsing Dec. 19, 59-19 then dropped games to Soda Springs Dec. 20, 67-59 and Aberdeen, 63-33 Saturday.

Vale girls basketball

The Lady Vikings are 1-4 after they dropped a 50-22 non-league decision to Parma Dec. 19. Vale will next face Homedale in a non-league game Jan. 3.

