EMPLOYMENT

Busy government office in Ontario Oregon has immediate opening for a temporary office (Program Technician) position. Duties include general office activities supporting FSA programs administered at the field office level. Successful applicant must be reliable, have professional attitude, and enjoy working with the public. Individuals interested in applying need to contact Trent Luschen (office manager) at 541-523-7121 x106, or trent.luschen@usda.gov, or 2925 SW 6th Ave, Ontario, OR 97914. The deadline to apply is December 31, 2019. FSA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Head Librarian

City of Vale Oregon

The City of Vale is seeking a Head Librarian for the City of Vale/Emma Humphrey Memorial Library. Acts as the Administrator of the City Library and operates under State Laws, and City Charter and Ordinances as well as direction from the Library Board. Administers, plans, and directs the overall operations and functions of the library, financial management, and budgeting process; oversees and/or performs work relating the maintenance of official library records, books, periodicals, tapes; oversees maintenance of real property of the library and manages library special programs

This is a part time position not to exceed 19 hours per week with some evening work required. Position qualifies for retirement benefits but no Health Insurance will be provided. Pay is $12.00-$13.50 per hour DOE.

High School Diploma or GED required for the position. Prior Librarian experience preferred but not required. Background checks will be required.

All applicants must submit a City of Vale Application as well as a current resume.

Application materials are available at Vale City Hall, 252 B Street W, Vale, OR, phone 541-473-3133 or cityofvale.com web site (open until filled). The City of Vale is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

General Ranch Hand,

Help feed cows,calve cows, fence work etc. Year round position.

208-741-6850

__________________________________________________________________________________________

PART-TIME GAME CUSTODIAN OPENING

Vale School District #84 is seeking applicants interested in being a part-time game custodian at Vale High School.

Responsibilities include all phases of custodial work. Position requires game time maintenance of bathrooms, hallways, and cafeteria along with maintenance of gymnasium floor, bleachers, bathrooms, hallways, and locker rooms after games.

Applications may be picked up at the Superintendent’s office, 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon, online at www.valesd.org, or by calling (541)473-0201.

Position does not provide insurance coverage.

Application Deadline: Open Until Filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC

Student Program

Coordinator

Part-time position with excellent pay and pro-rated benefits. Assists with the development, planning and execution of activities in support of Student Programs.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc

__________________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC

Recruiter

Represents the College for recruiting and promoting in support of the CAMP department (College Assistance Migrant Program). Full-time position with excellent benefits and pay.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc /hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

CITY MANAGER

The City of Vale is recruiting for a City Manager. Vale is the County Seat for Malheur County with a population on 1875.

The City of Vale has nine full time and 40-part time employees with a 6 million-dollar budget. The ideal candidate would be highly motivated, creative, proactive and forward-thinking visionary. The new City Manager will provide clear direction for staff. The ideal candidate should posses the ability to work on a variety of complex issues while focusing on quality customer service.

Four-year college degree required, preferably in Public Administration or a related field, plus progressively responsible management experience including public relations, personnel management, budgeting, grant writing, project supervision, economic development/land use planning and intergovernmental relations.

This is a full time salaried position and applicants must be willing to attend public meetings in the evening several times a month and occasionally deal with the public after normal hours when required.

Salary $65,000.00 to $75,000.00 DOQ with excellent benefits.

Applicants must submit a City of Vale Application, resume and references to:

City Hall

252 B Street West

Vale, Or 97918 For more information and a City of Vale Application, please visit www.cityofvale.com. All application materials must be submitted by December 31, 2019.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

