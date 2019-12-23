MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

The Ontario restaurant plans to donate a share of its proceeds from diners on New Year's Eve to help Ronnell T. Hughes, stabbed in what police say was a racially-motivated attack. The restaurant is urging other restaurants to do the same.

Ronnell T. Hughes is recovering in a Boise hospital after he was stabbed in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 21, in what police said was an unprovoked racial attack. (Nikita Apodaca/Special to the Enterprise)

Mackey’s in Ontario is challenging other area restaurants to join in on a fundraiser for the victim of Saturday’s stabbing.

Angie Grove, who owns the restaurant with her husband, said the restaurant typically teams up with a local nonprofit the last Tuesday of each month to raise funds.

She said this time, 20% of proceeds on Tuesday, Dec. 31, will go to Ronnell T. Hughes, who had started worked at Mackey’s the night before he was stabbed.

The restaurant also intends to host a silent auction that evening.

Donors can drop off contributions and items at the restaurant during its business hours, which are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Grove said restaurants that want to join in the cause can contact her at Mackey’s at 541-889-3678. The restaurant is at 111 S.W. First St., Ontario.

NOTE TO READERS: Please send information about other efforts to news@malheurenterprise.com.