Students in Vale, Ontario and Nyssa schools caroled their hearts out at concerts before winter break. Check out photos of the county carolers and a list of winter break schedules for local schools.

Vale Elementary student Anastasia Bertram gets ready to hit the stage for the school's Christmas program Wednesday, Dec. 18. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Winter Break schedules for Malheur County schools

Vale School District: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 to Monday, Jan. 6

Ontario public schools: Monday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Jan. 7

Four Rivers Community School: Friday, Dec. 20 to Monday, Jan. 6

Nyssa public schools: Monday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 6

Adrian public schools: Monday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 6

1st and 2nd graders from May Roberts Elementary perform at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18, for the May Roberts Elementary Winter Concert. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Students from Aiken Elementary School perform at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, for the Aiken Elementary Winter Concert. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Miyahni Serna, Vale, shouts "Hi mamma!" upon seeing her biggest fan in the audience. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Students at Four Rivers Community School in Ontario danced to a Spanish-language rendition of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at the charter school's winter dance performance Thursday, Dec. 19. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale Elementary students Riley Williams, left, and Eve Spivey, sing Christmas carols into the mic. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Ashley Servis, second-grade teacher at Vale Elementary, reminds her students to smile during their performance at the annual Christmas concert. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Dalton Spencer belts out a "ho ho ho" during a Vale Elementary performance. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Hundreds of parents filled the Vale Middle School gym, whipping out cameras and smartphones to document the annual Vale Elementary School Christmas concert, Wednesday, Dec. 18.. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Zettie Rodriguez and Eve Osuna of Vale Elementary smile for the cameras after a successful performance for the school's Christmas concert. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Students sang everything from "Jingle Bells" to "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" at Vale Elementary's Christmas concert. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale kindergarten students sang "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" during the school's Christmas concert. From left: Avory Garcia, Lilyana Marlin, Sydney Hall and John Rysdam. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale Elementary students put on their annual Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 18. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

