MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT

As Malheur County officials develop plans for using public money to build and operate an industrial park, an online survey by the Enterprise assesses community attitudes about the projects and how decisions on millions of dollars should be made.

Larry Wilson, Malheur County commissioner, and County Judge Dan Joyce at the courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 11. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

You're invited to take part in a short survey to get your view about Malheur County's plan for major industrial development in Nyssa.

The survey by the Malheur Enterprise will take just a few moments and your opinion could shape the future of this development. Survey participation is confidential and only total numbers will be shared from the results.

To take the survey click here: SURVEY LINK

If you want to review our recent stories:

Malheur County needs another $14 million to build Nyssa industrial park, records show

How the Enterprise produced its story on county land deal, finances

Malheur County leaders mum as appraisal shows land value $1 million less than they agreed to pay

County taxpayers to be tapped nearly $1 million to buy Nyssa property, state reports

Malheur County plans borrowing to buy up private industrial land for future projects