EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Custodian, General Ranch Hand, Recruiter, Student Program Coordinator, City Manager

PART-TIME GAME CUSTODIAN OPENING

Vale School District #84 is seeking applicants interested in being a part-time game custodian at Vale High School.

Responsibilities include all phases of custodial work. Position requires game time maintenance of bathrooms, hallways, and cafeteria along with maintenance of gymnasium floor, bleachers, bathrooms, hallways, and locker rooms after games.

Applications may be picked up at the Superintendent’s office, 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon, online at www.valesd.org, or by calling (541)473-0201.

Position does not provide insurance coverage.

Application Deadline: Open Until Filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

General Ranch Hand,

Help feed cows,calve cows, fence work etc. Year round position.

208-741-6850

TVCC

Recruiter

Represents the College for recruiting and promoting in support of the CAMP department (College Assistance Migrant Program). Full-time position with excellent benefits and pay.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc /hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

TVCC

Student Program

Coordinator

Part-time position with excellent pay and pro-rated benefits. Assists with the development, planning and execution of activities in support of Student Programs.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc

CITY MANAGER

The City of Vale is recruiting for a City Manager. Vale is the County Seat for Malheur County with a population on 1875.

The City of Vale has nine full time and 40-part time employees with a 6 million-dollar budget. The ideal candidate would be highly motivated, creative, proactive and forward-thinking visionary. The new City Manager will provide clear direction for staff. The ideal candidate should posses the ability to work on a variety of complex issues while focusing on quality customer service.

Four-year college degree required, preferably in Public Administration or a related field, plus progressively responsible management experience including public relations, personnel management, budgeting, grant writing, project supervision, economic development/land use planning and intergovernmental relations.

This is a full time salaried position and applicants must be willing to attend public meetings in the evening several times a month and occasionally deal with the public after normal hours when required.

Salary $65,000.00 to $75,000.00 DOQ with excellent benefits.

Applicants must submit a City of Vale Application, resume and references to:

City Hall

252 B Street West

Vale, Or 97918 For more information and a City of Vale Application, please visit www.cityofvale.com. All application materials must be submitted by December 31, 2019.