PUBLIC NOTICES

Notice to Interested persons, Budget Hearing

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

No. 6098 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of GEORGE H. SCHIEMER, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melda A. Schiemer has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned Personal Representative, in care of her attorney:

Melda A. Schiemer

c/o Michael W. Horton

P.O. Box 1565

Nyssa, Oregon 97913

(541)372-2268

within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative.

Dated and first published December 4, 2019.

Melda A. Schiemer

Personal Representative

Publish Dates: December 4, 11, and 18, 2019

__________________________________________________________________________________________

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

No. 6094 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of GLADE J. CHADWICK, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Ann Eavenson and Jacqueline L. Chadwick-Goul have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned Co-Personal Representatives, in care of their attorney:

Mary Ann Eavenson

Jacqueline L. Chadwick-Goul

c/o Michael W. Horton

P.O. Box 1565

Nyssa, Oregon 97913

(541)372-2268

within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Co-Personal Representatives, or the attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives.

Dated and first published December 4, 2019.

Mary Ann Eavenson - Co-Personal Representative

Jacqueline L. Chadwick-Goul -Co-Personal Representative

Publish Date: December 4, 11, and 18, 2019

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Publish Date: December 18, 2019