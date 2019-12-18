HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Area basketball teams had an eventful week with far more in store.

Vale’s Colton Kesey goes for a put-back duringa game against Nyssa last season. Keseyis the only returning starter from last year’sedition of the Vale varsity basketball team. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

PAYETTE – Adam Diaz scored 24 points and Vale shot 76% from the free-throw line on the way to a 62-33 non-league boys basketball victory over Payette Saturday.

Trent Aldred chipped in nine points for the Vikings (2-2).

Vale jumped ahead early, building a 16-4 lead after the first quarter.

“We played really well in the first half,” said Vale coach Colby Shira.

Shira said the Vikings rebounded well during the contest.

Vale also defeated Payette (0-3) on Dec. 7, 70-43.

Dec. 12, the Vikings faced Parma for the second time in a week and lost 48-36. John Wolfe paced the Vikings with 10 points against the Panthers while Kade Karata added nine.

Parma defeated Vale 48-31 in a non-league game Dec. 5.

“We played a lot better, a lot closer,” said Shira.

The Vikings were down 33-21 at intermission but managed to cut the deficit to 42-36 with just over four minutes to play.

“Then we went on a heck of a drought,” said Shira. Vale will gear up to compete in the Truckstop Classic at the College of Idaho that begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Vale will open the tournament against Liberty Charter of Nampa at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Shira said the College of Idaho tournament is a place for his team to gain some experience against an array of teams.

﻿[ KEEP YOUR LOCAL NEWS STRONG - SUBSCRIBE ]

League roundup

In non-league action, the Vale girls lost to Weiser 64-43 Dec. 10 and dropped a 44-37 decision to Fruitland Saturday. The Lady Vikings (1-2) were scheduled to play Parma Tuesday at home and again Thursday in Parma. The Ontario boys varsity basketball team dropped games to Nyssa, New Plymouth and Fruitland last week. The Tigers (0-5) were scheduled to play Payette Tuesday in Payette and then face Marsing in the first round of the College of Idaho tournament Thursday. The Ontario girls varsity is now 1-2 after dropping 45-33 decision to Payette Dec. 12. The Lady Tigers faced Weiser at home Monday and Nyssa Tuesday at Ontario High School. Thursday, Ontario will open play in the Todays Dentistry tournament in Nampa.

The Nyssa boys varsity hoop squad is 2-1 on the season and faced La Grande Tuesday, past press time. The Bulldogs will play Soda Springs Thursday at the Truckstop Classic.

The Bulldogs lost to Baker, 39-30 Dec. 10 and defeated Ontario Friday, 66-44. The Nyssa girls varsity, 2-3 in non-league play, defeated La Pine 37-25 Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs play Ontario before opening play in the Nyssa Christmas Tournament Thursday.

For the latest news, follow the Enterprise on Facebook and Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO HELP PRODUCE VITAL REPORTING -- For $5 a month, you get breaking news alerts, emailed newsletters and around-the-clock access to our stories. We depend on subscribers to pay for in-depth, accurate news produced by a professional and highly trained staff. Help us grow and get better with your subscription. Sign up HERE.