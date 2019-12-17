PHOTO GALLERY

The Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, drew hundreds of people to the gymnasium at Nyssa High School for two days of wrestling action.

Ontario's Maritza Gonzalez and Nyssa's Yvette Martinez battle it out in the 235-pound bracket at the Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in Nyssa. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

NYSSA - Wrestlers from two states converged at Nyssa High for the annual Calhoun Classic Wrestling tournament. More than 20 teams competed in the two-day tournament Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14. here are the results:

Girls

Nyssa Girls: 7th, 104 points.

Ontario Girls: 9th, 101 points.

Vale Girls: 18th, 59 points.

Adrian Girls: 31st, 0 points.

Boys

Nyssa: 5th, 102 points.

Ontario: 8th, 71.5 points.

Vale: 17th, 18 points.

Adrian: 19th, 0 points.

The Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in the gymnasium at Nyssa High School drew the crowds on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Ontario's Maria Diaz took first place in the 155-pound weight class, winning by fall over Ontario’s Ashley Cano. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A Nyssa coach talks to a wrestler after a match. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Ontario's Abby Osei took first place in the 235-pound bracket at the Calhoun Classic in Nyssa Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in the gymnasium at Nyssa High School drew the crowds on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Ontario's Erick Lopez sweats it out during a match. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in the gymnasium at Nyssa High School drew the crowds on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Nyssa's Yvette Martinez, left, and Ontario's Maritza Gonzalez shake hands before a match. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in the gymnasium at Nyssa High School drew the crowds on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Ontario's Maritza Gonzalez took second place in the 235-pound bracket. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Ontario's Alec Carey at a match Saturday. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in the gymnasium at Nyssa High School drew the crowds on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

A father and daughter watch a match at the Calhoun Classic Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in the gymnasium at Nyssa High School drew the crowds on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

The Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in the gymnasium at Nyssa High School drew the crowds on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Vale's Yahir Paz-Santos at the Calhoun Classic Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Noelle Acosta wrestles for Nyssa at the Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in the gymnasium at Nyssa High School drew the crowds on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Hundreds of people converged at Nyssa High for the Calhoun Classic. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Hundreds of people converged at Nyssa High for the Calhoun Classic. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez) (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

The Calhoun Classic wrestling tournament in the gymnasium at Nyssa High School drew the crowds on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

