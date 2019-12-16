PHOTO GALLERY

Work training and skill development are part of the rehabilitation efforts at Snake River Correctional Institution. Inside the prison's physical plant, inmates might train to become a licensed journeyman electrician or earn a welding certificate.

James Howard, an inmate at Snake River Correctional Institution, works in the woodworking room in the prison’s physical plant facility. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

ONTARIO – At Snake River, inmates have a chance to vie for jobs in the prison’s physical plant to develop valued skills for the workforce after they are freed.

Snake River, the largest prison in Oregon, sits on 103 fenced acres and houses more than 3,000 inmates.

John Ovendale, who is from California, ran night clubs in Las Vegas before being convicted of sex crimes and beginning his sentence at Snake River in October of 2010. He currently works in the parts room doing inventory. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Josh Naval, an inmate serving time for sex crimes, has been in the welding program for about 10 months. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

An inmate at Snake River Correctional Institution works in the woodworking room at the facility's physical plant. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Brad Looney, an inmate serving a sentence for sex crimes who has been working at the physical plant for two years, was busy making wooden Christmas ornaments in the facility's woodworking room. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Scott Graue, an inmate serving time for sex crimes, was hard at work in the parts room. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

Our story: Inmates at Ontario prison train for workforce, better future on the outside

News tip? Contact reporter Joe Siess: news@malheurenterprise.com or 541-473-3377.

For the latest news, follow the Enterprise on Facebook and Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO HELP PRODUCE VITAL REPORTING -- For $5 a month, you get breaking news alerts, emailed newsletters and around-the-clock access to our stories. We depend on subscribers to pay for in-depth, accurate news produced by a professional and highly trained staff. Help us grow and get better with your subscription. Sign up HERE.