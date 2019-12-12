HOLIDAY EVENTS

Mark your calendars for holiday events, continuing through this month in Malheur County communities.

A Christmas ornament means it is that time of year. (The Enterprise/File)

Ongoing

SCHOOL HOLIDAY SHOWS – Elementary school performances continue at Four Rivers Cultural Center, as follows:

Dec. 16: Cairo 6 p.m.

Dec. 17: Alameda 6 p.m.

Dec. 18: May Roberts 6 p.m.

Dec. 19: Aiken 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

CHRISTMAS STORY TIME AND CRAFTS – Vale Public Library, 150 A St. E. From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please RSVP to Tina Shevham at pshevham@cityofvale.com or 541-473-3902.

Friday, Dec. 13

CHRISTMAS CAROL – Ontario Drama Program at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Start: 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14

FAIRGROUNDS HOLIDAY BAZAAR – Desert Sage Event Center, 795 NW 9th St., Ontario. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus: Friday 2-5 p.m. and Saturday 1- 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

NYSSA CHOIR WINTER CONCERT – Nyssa High School auditorium, 824 Adrian Blvd. Start: 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 20

MAKERS DAY WEEK: Assorted holiday crafts – Ontario Community Library, 388 SW 2nd Ave. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

NYSSA ELEMENTARY CHOIR – Winter concert, Nyssa High School auditorium. Start: 12:30

Thursday, Dec. 19

WINTER DANCE PERFORMANCE – Four Rivers Community School, 2449 SW 4th Ave., Ontario. Start: 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

A HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION – Moore Park, Ontario. Live nativity, music, free food and drink, English country dancing, games for children. Corner of Oregon St. and SW 1st Ave. Hours: 5 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

HISTORIC TOUR ON NEW YEAR’S EVE – 123 Main St., Vale. Tour of the 100-year-old Grand Opera House and Vale Hotel. Hours: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For the latest news, follow the Enterprise on Facebook and Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO HELP PRODUCE VITAL REPORTING -- For $5 a month, you get breaking news alerts, emailed newsletters and around-the-clock access to our stories. We depend on subscribers to pay for in-depth, accurate news produced by a professional and highly trained staff. Help us grow and get better with your subscription. Sign up HERE.