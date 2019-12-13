HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Lady Bulldogs won their first match of the season 34-31 at home against Liberty Charter in a non-league game on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Junior guard Jacey Hartley looks for an open pass during a home game against La Grande on Thursday, Dec. 5. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

NYSSA – A new basketball season for the Nyssa Bulldogs has gotten off to a good start.

The boys beat Nixyaawii in a non-league game on the road, 53-51, in their first matchup of the season, starting both teams off on the right foot.

Returning seniors for the girls include point guard Syriah Trujillo, post Britain Hartley, and guard Brenda Trujillo.

Jeremy Chamberlain, the Nyssa girls basketball coach, said this year’s team will have several players in the guard position.

Chamberlain was sorry to see six seniors go from last year’s squad, but that shouldn’t affect the team’s positive outlook and hopes for a successful season.

“I think we are athletic but relatively inexperienced this year,” Chamberlain said. “We have a lot of growing to do, a lot of experience to gain.”

“That is what I’m looking forward to, is improvement,” Chamberlain said.

Last year, Chamberlain said, the Lady Bulldogs made it to the playoffs, but were knocked out early on by Clatskanie.

“That’s where we got put out,” Chamberlain said. “Come state time they are probably the team to beat.”

Chamberlain outlined where he is looking to improve.

“I hope we are a better rebounding team than last year,” Chamberlain said. “We struggled in that aspect.”

Chamberlain also said he would work on getting the team better in transition, as well as developing shooting skills.

“Everyone has a good outlook,” Chamberlain added. “Everyone has already improved a lot in practice.”

Senior guard Brenda Trujillo fights a La Grande player for the ball during a non-league home game on Thursday, Dec. 5. The Bulldogs lost 48-27 against La Grande. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

