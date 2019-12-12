NYSSA

NYSSA – Plenty of holiday events are on the schedule in the coming days in Nyssa.

• A Christmas card craft class will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the Nyssa Library. Coming to the library in January will be a newly formed book club for adults and a 100 Books Challenge for families. Stop by the library to learn more about these and other activities taking place at the Nyssa Library.

• Choir Director Gretchen Longwell invites the community to attend the Nyssa Choirs Holiday Concert, to be held on Monday, Dec. 16 starting at 7 p.m. at the Nyssa High School Auditorium.

• Community dinners coordinator Mary Shelton reports 167 dinners were served on Thanksgiving Day. Thank you to Mary and her helpers, including William Nance, Lyle Burgess, Rebecca Burgess, Kathy Hittle, Shiloh Shelton, Spenser Burgess, Fabiola Valdez, Jesse Burgess, Anna Burgess and many others who helped set up, serve and clean up as well as donating food for the dinner. The Christmas dinner will be held Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Again, helpers are needed as well as donations of food or funds to purchase food for the meal.

