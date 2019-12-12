PHOTO GALLERY

Nyssa Middle School held a fundraiser for Help Them to Hope, raising $500 dollars. Canned food items were also donated.

Students at Nyssa Middle School play rock-paper-scissors. (Submitted/Roger Hunter)

Ellie Munk, London Hartley, and Jobany Sotelo engage in a fierce flag tag game. (submitted photo/Roger Hunter)

Giovanni Lopez faces off Victor Celedonio in flag tag. (Submitted photo/Roger Hunter)

Mr. Moyes class against Mr. Hunters class face off in flag tag. (Submitted photo/Roger Hunter)

