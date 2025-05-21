ELECTION 2025: Voters turn out Ontario School Board member, elect 3 new directors

The Ontario School Board is getting three new members with one incumbent being defeated for reelection, according to final unofficial results from the May 20 election.

The Malheur County Clerk’s Office reported getting 3,254 ballots, representing about an 18% turnout of the county’s 18,373 voters.

Lisa Reeser defeated incumbent Matt Stringer and Lindsey Nieksens:

Lisa Reeser – 745

Matt Stringer – 664

Lindsey Nieksens – 157

In the race to replace retiring Blanca Rodriguez, Jenna Mejia won over Tomas Elizondo.

Jenna Mejia – 1, 191

Tomas Elizondo – 353

In the race to fill a long-empty seat on the board:

Abby Apodaca – 636

Andrea Recla – 568

Clay Hooker – 327

In races for the Ontario Recreation District Board, founding director Mary Jo Evers defeated challenger Oscar Tomez 1,012 to 457.

In the race to replace retiring Megan Cook, Sabrina Coley defeated Sheila Hart 845 to 656.

Board member Matt Mejia was unopposed for another term.

