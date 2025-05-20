COMMUNITY NOTES: Fire crews extinguish challenging house fire

ONTARIO FIRE AND RESCUE PRESS RELEASE:

On May 18, 2025, at approximately 10:14 AM, Ontario Fire and Rescue (OFR) was dispatched for a structure fire at 389 SE 2nd Street.

Dispatch reported a confirmed structure fire on the second floor of an occupied residence. OFR duty staff immediately requested a general page, calling all available off-duty firefighters to the station. OFR’s initial response included Rescue 1 with a crew of two and 105, OFR’s incident commander.

OFR arrived to find a two-story wood framed residence with active fire and smoke coming from the second story windows. Ontario Police Department (OPD) was on scene assisting with evacuations and traffic control. OFR soon received the message that all occupants were out of the residence and adjusted our strategy to a defensive attack.

Crews worked successfully to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes. Roof construction at the residence, which consisted of metal on top of several layers of old roofing, posed challenges for firefighters. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

OFR received mutual aid assistance from fire departments of the communities of Vale, Fruitland, Nyssa, Payette, and Parma. Treasure Valley Paramedics provided an ambulance, and the Ontario Volunteer Firefighters Association took care of feeding the firefighters at the designated rehabilitation area.

In total, six engines, one ladder truck, four support vehicles, and thirty-six firefighters worked to stop the fire.

The Ontario Police Department, Oregon State Police, and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.