Nyssa News: Fiddlers, food drive and more

The Nyssa Senior Citizens Center has a busy month ahead, starting on June 3 with the monthly foot clinic. The cost is $15, with appointments made by contacting Urte Hammons at 541-212-9208.

Also on June 3 starting at 1 p.m. is the monthly Craft and Game Social. Participants are invited to bring their favorite craft or game and share with others.

The Gem State Fiddlers will perform from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7. This group is noted as “Treasure Valley’s finest.” The event is free to the public with donations accepted split between the band and senior center.

The Strong People strengthening group is going strong every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 1 p.m. Activities target strength and mobility through a variety of stretching and exercises. There is no charge to participate and many of the stretches/exercises are done while seated. Wear comfortable clothing, bring a water bottle and hand or ankle weights if you have them.

Bingo takes place every Tuesday and Thursday and on Saturday, June 21, from 10-11:30 a.m. It is a lot of fun and at 5 cents per card per game affordable entertainment!

Lunch is served every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

The Nyssa Senior Center is located on the corner of South 4th and Good Avenue, right behind the Nyssa Library.

• The Nyssa Library continues its food drive for the Nyssa Community Food Pantry. They are focusing on kid-friendly, non-perishable foods in anticipation of the summer months when kids are home and need to fix easy, yet nourishing snacks and meals. Drop off your donation at the library.

The library will have craft time from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 23. This month’s craft is a clay sculpture. Stop by the library for more information, and while you’re there you can sign up for summer reading, which begins on June 3.

• The Nyssa Police Department recently welcomed three new staff members. Full-time Officer West, Reserve Officer Valdivia and Reserve Officer Ong have joined the department. Welcome, and thank you for serving our community.