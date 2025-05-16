What they are saying, reporting about the Enterprise closure

The recent announcement of the closure of the Malheur Enterprise got a lot of attention.

News organizations in Oregon and Idaho produced reports. A state senator took to the floor of the Oregon Senate to speak about it.

And readers sent in comment after comment.

As a reminder, if you are an annual subscriber and would like a refund of the balance of your subscription, please send an email with your name and address to [email protected] or by mail to Malheur Enterprise Refund, PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918. Requests will be processed until May 30.

Here are links to news coverage about the Enterprise:

The Oregonian/OregonLive: Decorated Oregon newspaper will close after 115 years

OPB: Malheur County is on the brink of becoming a ‘news desert’ as local papers close, change

Think Out Loud (OPB Radio): Local newspaper Malheur Enterprise closing after 115 years

Willamette Week: A Legendary Oregon Investigative Reporter Puts Down His Pen

KBOI TV: Malheur Enterprise, award winning weekly newspaper, to close its doors after 115 years

KOIN TV: Award-winning Oregon newspaper closing after 115 years

KGW TV: Malheur Enterprise newspaper to shut down after 115 years

Oregon State Senator Khan Pham – Senate floor speech

Here are some of the comments from readers and supporters. Only one commenter – a prominent Ontario businessman – saw only good in the death of the newspaper.

The remarks:

It’s a sorry affair that the county will lose the robust media outlet you guided and kept afloat. -Alec S.

Thank you for the in-depth news articles and pursing information. It set a standard for the area. – Teri F.

I congratulate you on the refreshing level of professional journalism you brought to, sadly, this ultimate version. – Tomas H.

We are so sad about the Enterprise closing. Thanks for everything you have done for our community. – Sharon K.

You have been a wonderful asset to this community. I appreciate all you have done – exposing all the county crap, supporting the Vale FFA Scholarship Foundation and the Vale Chamber of Commerce. Thank you so much for you and your wife’s dedication to Malheur County and its news. – Teresa D.

You are greatly appreciated and your work will be missed. – Allan M.

Thank you for all the good work you have done over the years. We have especially enjoyed the work of the Enterprise; such a good example of local journalism. You have made a very positive difference, and many of us really appreciate your dedication, honest reporting, and coverage of regional news that is important to us. – Jeff B.

The best news in our valley. The good the bad and the ugly. I will miss knowing the true happenings, in our great community. Unfortunately, we will not be able to stay informed, without your involvement. – Robin F.

I much appreciated and looked forward to each issue of the Enterprise, and really appreciated your absolutely top-quality journalism in all regards! – Mark S.

I am so sad to hear that your newspaper will no longer be published. Every week I looked forward to getting your newspaper because I knew I would be informed of events happening locally. – Carol S.

In my 83 years I’ve read a lot of newspapers. Your contributions to society are spectacular. There aren’t many professionals like you left. – Gene G.

Will sorely miss you and your influence in our community. Thank you for doing the hard work of holding people and governmental entities accountable. – Nancy H.

Your effort was as professional as could be expected at any level of journalism. The Treasure Valley is losing something it will never get back. Best wishes for your future. – Pat E.

The only place we got actual local news. Malheur Enterprise will be missed. – Cindy L.

You’re closing down? If so, I am very sorry. I have a lot of respect for your investigative work–and courage. – Margaret M.

Thanks for all you’ve done for the town of Vale and Malheur County; they have been lucky to have you and the paper. – Jeff L.

Great paper. Zaitz did the community a great service when he bought the paper. He had a great run, and trained a lot of young journalists how to be relentless investigative reporters. – Larry S.

Too bad, only real news, state and local in this area of the state. Actually asked questions and expected answers. Real journalism will be missed. – Christine K.

This is a heartbreaking loss. Thank you Malheur Enterprise for your decades of work providing quality journalism to our region and nation. – Baker County Library District.

And in the other corner…

Mike Blackaby of Blackaby Insurance in Ontario, who quit the Ontario School Board and then went back on, had a contrasting comment:

I am certainly GLAD that you will close the business so your continual misleading stories will end. You certainly don’t deserve an award for honest, accurate reporting.