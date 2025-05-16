COMMUNITY NOTES: Crews contain Connor fire

From the Bureau of Land Management:

Our Vale District responded to their first major wildfire of the season, the Connor Creek Fire, which sparked Thursday afternoon in steep terrain northeast of Huntington, Oregon. Thanks to the fast action of fire crews and the Vale Hotshots, the 16-acre blaze was fully contained by Friday afternoon.

The cause is still under investigation, but one thing is clear: conditions are already ripe for fire. Cheatgrass and other fine fuels are drying out fast, making them extremely flammable.

Whether you’re burning debris or enjoying a campfire, fire safety is critical:

•Never leave a fire unattended.

•Always keep water and a shovel nearby.

•Fully extinguish fires. Drown, stir, feel, and repeat until cold.