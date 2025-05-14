Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of May 14, 2025

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025, through June 30th, 2026, will be held at the Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 21st, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message, State Shared Revenue and receive comments from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where the deliberation of the Budget committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 14th, 2025, at Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Publish date: May 7 and 14, 2025