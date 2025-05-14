In Jordan Valley, an old school gets brought back to life

The Sheaville-Cow Creek School for years was an aging relic passed by motorists on U.S. Highway 95 north of Jordan Valley. More cows than people trampled through the building.

All that has changed.

The Jordan Valley Owyhee Heritage Museum recently celebrated the opening of the school, moved to Jordan Valley and restored with care.

The school was built in 1893 in Sheaville and then moved in the 1940s to a field next to Cow Creek, about 10 miles north of Jordan Valley.

Violet Glover Skinner taught eight grades in the schools after the move. The school closed in 1958 and it fell victim to the elements in the ensuing years.

Ownership passed from person to person when in 2024 it ended up in the ownership of David Skinner. The long-time teacher was his grandmother.

Skinner worked with the heritage museum to move the building last August to Jordan Valley, next to Skinners Rockhouse Coffee. The coffee business itself operates from a house built in 1872 and later became the home of Violet Skinner and her husband. David Skinner and his wife Patty now own that building.

In a recent email, David Skinner listed the challenges with the old school as “moving the building nine miles from Cow Creek to Jordan Valley,” “restoring a building in such a dilapidated condition,” “finding skilled craftsman to come to Jordan Valley to work on the project” and “permitting and funding the project.”

The school was dedicated and opened on May 3, dedicated to Violet Glover Skinner and Mike Hanley, a local rancher and historian.

“Approximately 150 people attended the dedication, including two former students of the school, 11 of Violet Skinner’s grandchildren, members of the Jordan Valley FFA and craftsmen who worked on the project,” Skinner reported. “The dedication culminated with Mike Hanley ringing the school bell which he donated to the project. The relocation and restoration were funded by the grandchildren of Violet Skinner, the Oregon Parks Department Diamonds in the Rough Historic Preservation Grant, Integra Resources, and Skinners Rockhouse Coffee.”

The schoolhouse is now a combination event center-library, meeting place with exhibits from the local museum.

An undated photo shows Violet Glover Skinner at the rural school outside of Jordan Valley where she taught all eight grades. A grandson was instrumental in getting the school moved to Jordan Valley and restored. (David Skinner photo)