Rite Aid declares intent to close stores in Ontario, Baker City

The bankrupt Rite Aid has declared its intent to close its stores in Ontario and Baker City.

The pharmacy retailer filed notice recently in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that it was adding the locations among 68 new closures.

The Ontario store is at 728 S.W. 4th St., about one block east of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.

No date was listed in the court filing for the closure.

“Recently, Rite Aid has experienced a number of financial challenges that have intensified as a result of the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes in which we operate. After considering all alternatives to address these issues, the only viable path forward is to once again commence Chapter 11 proceedings to pursue a sale of our prescriptions, pharmacy and front-end inventory, and other assets,” the company explained in a May 5 letter to customers.

“We are working to facilitate a smooth transfer of customer prescriptions to other pharmacies,” the letter said. The majority of our stores will remain open and operating for the next few months where you can continue to access pharmacy services and products in stores and online, including prescriptions and immunizations.”