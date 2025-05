Power outage on Monday morning hits big chunk of Malheur County

UPDATE: At about 9 a.m. Monday, Idaho Power reported only 100 customers in Ontario were without power.

Idaho Power reported a power outage stretching from rural Malheur County east to Pocatello, Idaho.

The company reported a total of 4,899 customers (not people) is impacted.

The outage map shows the outage hitting Ontario, Vale and Nyssa.