For Nyssa, softball win over Vale ends a long drought

NYSSA – The game was a thriller.

On a warm Tuesday afternoon, the Nyssa-Adrian softball team found itself trailing the Vale Vikings 10-9.

The Vikings, ranked fifth in the state, were poised to keep intact their perfect Eastern Oregon League record.

And the Bulldogs faced the prospect of losing to a team that Nyssa hasn’t beaten in softball since 2021.

Then, it happened.

Sophomore Hailey Harnden made it to base on a throwing error.

Next, Tessa Schulthies popped out.

Emily Vela got a single, moving Harnden to third and reaching second base on a throw home.

Freshman Mattox Baldwin, a freshman, stepped up, connecting on the first pitch.

Then sent Harnden and Vela home, putting the Bulldogs up 11-10 for the win.

“Our primary statement to our team tonight was, ‘This isn’t a hoax and this wasn’t a surprise. You are becoming THAT kind of a team. Believe it,” said Coach Tracy Cleaver.

The game left the Bulldogs with a 6-3 league record while the Vikings went home 7-1.

For Nyssa-Adrian, pitcher Addie Cleaver had 12 strikeouts and Grace Chamberlain had eight “in a fun back-and-forth slugfest,” Cleaver said.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play a league double header against Umatilla on Saturday, May 10, at Hermiston High School. They round out the regular season with non-league games on Tuesday, May 13, against Baker-Powder Valley-Pine Eagle and Wednesday, May 14, at Ontario. The last league game is Tuesday, May 20, against Burns-Crane.