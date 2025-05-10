For Nyssa, softball win over Vale ends a long drought

Nyssa-Adrian players who had a hand in a May 6 softball win over Vale include (from left) Hailey Harnden, Abigail Schulthies, Addie Cleaver, Emily Vela, Jenny Trujillo and Tessa Schulthies. Assistant coach Luke Cleaver is behind the players. (Submitted photo)

NYSSA – The game was a thriller.

On a warm Tuesday afternoon, the Nyssa-Adrian softball team found itself trailing the Vale Vikings 10-9.

The Vikings, ranked fifth in the state, were poised to keep intact their perfect Eastern Oregon League record.

And the Bulldogs faced the prospect of losing to a team that Nyssa hasn’t beaten in softball since 2021.

Then, it happened.

Sophomore Hailey Harnden made it to base on a throwing error.

Next, Tessa Schulthies popped out.

Emily Vela got a single, moving Harnden to third and reaching second base on a throw home.

Freshman Mattox Baldwin, a freshman, stepped up, connecting on the first pitch.

Then sent Harnden and Vela home, putting the Bulldogs up 11-10 for the win.

“Our primary statement to our team tonight was, ‘This isn’t a hoax and this wasn’t a surprise. You are becoming THAT kind of a team. Believe it,” said Coach Tracy Cleaver.

The game left the Bulldogs with a 6-3 league record while the Vikings went home 7-1.

For Nyssa-Adrian, pitcher Addie Cleaver had 12 strikeouts and Grace Chamberlain had eight “in a fun back-and-forth slugfest,” Cleaver said.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play a league double header against Umatilla on Saturday, May 10, at Hermiston High School. They round out the regular season with non-league games on Tuesday, May 13, against Baker-Powder Valley-Pine Eagle and Wednesday, May 14, at Ontario. The last league game is Tuesday, May 20, against Burns-Crane.

Tags

More from our Newsroom