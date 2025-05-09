PHOTOS: Ontario softball hosts Pendleton

The Ontario High School softball team hosted Pendleton in a doubleheader on Thursday, May 1, at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex on the Treasure Valley Community College.

The Tigers softball team fell 15-0 in the first game and 18-0 in the second. The 4A Ontario softball squad will host La Grande (21-0 and 8-0) on Wednesday, May 7, in league play at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex.

Ontario is 0-14 overall and 0-8 in league action.

The Ontario High School softball team meets on the mound on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Chelsey McLean, a senior, rounds the bases on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School catcher stands up to throw the ball on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Violet Gonzales, a freshman, throws the ball on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Karly Benitez, a freshman, fires off a pitch on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School softball player fouls off a pitch on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School softball player gets a hit on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Chelsey McLean, a senior, rounds the bases on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Yvonne Santiago, a freshman, chases down a pop up on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School softball player gets a hit on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Ontario High School softball coaching staff on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Lili Owings, a freshman, leads off first base on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School softball player gets a hit on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School softball player fields the ball in the outfield on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School softball player fouls off a pitch on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Peyton Erlebach hurls a pitch on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School softball player fouls off a pitch on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

