COMMUNITY NOTES: Treasure Valley Community college tennis ends

PRESS RELEASE – TREASURE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Ontario, Oregon – May 9, 2025 – Treasure Valley Community College (TVCC) announces the discontinuation of its Men’s and Women’s Tennis programs following the Northwest Athletic Conference’s (NWAC) decision to cease sponsorship of tennis, effective May 3, 2025, as stated in an NWAC press release on May 5, 2025.

NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia stated that the decision was made after reviewing the declining number of men’s and women’s teams participating in tennis in the conference. “We are thankful for the coaches and student-athletes past and present who participated in NWAC tennis over the years,” Azurdia said. NWAC men’s tennis first began in 1947, and women’s tennis originated in 1979.

“This was a difficult decision to make and this announcement no doubt is disappointing for our student-athletes, coaches, and the conference as a whole,” Azurdia added. “The current players and coaches have performed with class and at a high level. Their success in the classroom and competition speaks volumes about their character.”

Statement from TVCC: “We are grateful for the opportunity to have had an impactful tennis program and deeply appreciate everyone who contributed to its success,” said Dr. Dana Young, TVCC President. “Our student-athletes and coaches have shown incredible dedication and sportsmanship over the years. We are committed to supporting students through this transition and will continue to provide opportunities for excellence in their academic endeavors.”

TVCC has thoroughly explored various strategies to sustain its tennis programs. The closest community colleges with which the college could potentially compete are located in California and Arizona. Consequently, the travel costs alone make these options unsustainable.

Regrettably, the number of tennis programs at community colleges has declined over the past decade. This trend has persisted in recent years, making it increasingly challenging to compose a competitive collegiate schedule that ensures a quality experience for TVCC student athletes.

TVCC’s tennis courts will continue to be available to the community, with plans to continue offering tennis courses and host high school competitions and district tournaments.

Special Thanks to Coach Mark Heleker: “We want to express our deepest gratitude to Coach Mark Heleker, who has been a cornerstone of the Chukars’ tennis program since it was revived in 2001. His dedication to the program has been invaluable, and we are deeply thankful for his contributions to our student athletes,” said President Young. Coach Heleker began his journey with TVCC as a Chukar student-athlete. He later returned and has since passionately dedicated himself to coaching and sharing his love for tennis with the campus and the community.

For more information about TVCC’s athletic programs, please visit www.gochuks.com.