Nyssa Middle School students take state vocabulary title

Nyssa Middle School students made history by earning the school’s first-ever state title in the 2025 Vocabulary Bowl.

According to the online learning platform Vocabulary.com, Nyssa students mastered nearly 1,700 words during the spring competition. The season runs from February through March, according to Vocabulary.com’s website.

The students competed by logging onto Vocabulary.com and scoring points for the school by answering questions about words and participating in various activities to demonstrate word mastery.

One of the words the middle schoolers learned was “subtle.”

Nyssa scored higher than schools in Salem and Corvallis. According to the Oregon Department of Education, Nyssa Middle School had 275 students in 2024.

The Enterprise was unable to reach Andrea Arant, the middle school principal, for comment.

According to Eric Bates, a public relations representative for Vocubulary.com, nearly 400,000 students worldwide participated in the Vocabulary Bowl this spring.