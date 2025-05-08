Local performers show what they can do with Disney tunes

For months, local kids have been rehearsing for their big show.

They would have to sing or dance or even juggle.

On Saturday, April 30, they exhibited the results of that work.

They packed the theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario for two performances.

“A Magical Disney Showcase” was organized by Crescendo Vocal Music Group from Fruitland. About 50 youth from ages 8 to 18 joined in the performance that included solos and duets and well-known songs such as “The Bare Necessities” and “It’s a Small World.”

Young performers joined Crescendo Vocal Performance Group, based in Fruitland, in staging “A Magical Disney Showcase” on Saturday, May 3, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Travis Walker and Emma Davis perform during the Crescendo Vocal Performance Group’s “A Magical Disney Showcase” show on Saturday, May 3, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

