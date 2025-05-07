Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of May 7, 2025

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: May 7, 2025

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Adrian School District #61, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, will be held at Adrian Elementary School Library, 202 High Street, Adrian, OR 97901. The meeting will take place on May 15, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 9, 2025 at Adrian School District #61, 202 High Street, Adrian, OR between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.adriansd.org.

Publish Date: May 7, 2025

*****

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: May 7, 2025

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

The Budget Committee Meeting for Rural Road Assessment District 5 for Fiscal year 2025-2026, will be held on May 13, 2025, 5 pm, at the Ironside Road District shop building. Interested persons are invited to attend.

Published May 7, 2025

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Vector Control District of Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, will be held at Mackey’s Restaurant, 111 SW 1st St, Ontario, OR 97914. The meeting will take place on May 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 13, 2025 at the Vector Control District of Malheur County, 454 12th St N, Vale, OR 97918 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.malheurvector.specialdistrict.org.

Publish: May 7, 2025

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025, through June 30th, 2026, will be held at the Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 21st, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message, State Shared Revenue and receive comments from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where the deliberation of the Budget committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 14th, 2025, at Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Publish date: May 7 and 14, 2025