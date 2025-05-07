Classic cars rally to help Project DOVE

Muscle cars, motorcycles and classic cars will rumble into Ontario on Saturday, May 10, as Malheur County’s lone domestic violence shelter hosts its annual show.

The fifth annual “Driving Out Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Car and Bike Show” will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza on Fourth Avenue Southwest, next to the Plaza Inn Restaurant.

The event recognizes the work of Project DOVE, an Ontario nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims.

Jasmine Ramirez, lead advocate and outreach coordinator, said the cost to show a car or motorcycle is $50. Registration at the show begins at 10 a.m., but people can register a vehicle or motorcycle earlier by calling 541-889-6316.

All money raised from the event will go to Project DOVE and the Tri-County Anti-Trafficking Task Force, according to an event flyer. The event also will honor Project DOVE’s Purple Ribbon Partners. They are local businesses that display purple ribbon stickers in their windows to signal to those looking to get out of a domestic violence situation that they can get help from the business.

In such situations, the business would confidentially get the person in touch with Project DOVE.

Over the past two years, Project DOVE has helped over 500 adults and children with shelter and other services, according to the nonprofit.

