Nyssa chamber gets new leaders, Thunderegg Days future unclear

The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture has announced new leaders and board members and set a community meeting to discuss its future.

McKenna Wagstaff was elected president, James Bunn, vice president; Melissa Carnahan, second vice president; Charee Wilson, treasurer; and Briana Berdowski, secretary.

Elected to the board at an April 25 meet were Bob Quick, Deanna Tucker, Linda Aman and Woneta Mendive.

The chamber is a private business organization formed in 1953 and often recruits public involvement in its affairs, such as the annual banquet. The group funds its operations with member dues and fundraising events.

The chamber announced the new leadership in a Facebook post on Monday, May 5. It also announced a community meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 8, at the Nazarene Church, 412 Good Ave.

“Community members are invited to get up to date with chamber business, come meet the new board of directors, and discuss Thunderegg Days and other upcoming events,” the announcement said.

The action came after nearly all board members resigned last month and the chamber’s long-time president went public to deny allegations she mismanaged the organization and took money.

The chamber board’s actions come amid an organizational crisis that has put in doubt whether it would again hold Thunderegg Days, the community’s signature event.

Resignations left one person on the chamber board – Tawni Maxwell, the chamber’s most recent president.

Records from a February board meeting show other members shared concerns about the handling of chamber money, including questioning some expenses.

Maxwell swiftly defended herself against accusations of any wrongdoing. A lifelong Nyssa resident who operates an accounting business, she released a two-page statement.

Maxwell said in an email on Wednesday, April 30, that she had no communications with the new board. She didn’t know the status of Thunderegg Days, once scheduled for the 62nd annual event in July.

“I don’t have any answers,” Maxwell wrote. “I wish I could help you more.”

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

