Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday, April 29

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 12, Nyssa/Adrian 2

Burns/Crane 6, Vale 1

Friday, May 2

Riverside 7, Nyssa/Adrian 5

Riverside 15, Nyssa/Adrian 5

Pendleton/Nixyaawii 18, Ontario 6

Pendleton/Nixyaawii 16, Ontario 3

Softball

Tuesday, April 29

Nyssa/Adrian 7, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 2

Wednesday, April 30

Vale 10, Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle 1

Friday, May 2

Nyssa/Adrian 15, Riverside 0

Nyssa/Adrian 15, Riverside 1

Vale 6, Heppner/Ione 4

Heppner/Ione 13, Vale 12

Track and Field

Friday, May 2

Lynn Behrman Invitational – Parma High School, Parma

Boys

First: Cole Valley Christian

Second: Homedale

Third: Parma

Fourth: Nyssa

Fifth: New Plymouth

Girls:

First: Cole Valley Christian

Second: Parma

Third: Nyssa

Fourth: Tri-Valley

Fifth: Payette

