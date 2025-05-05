Sports scoreboard

Baseball
Tuesday, April 29
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 12, Nyssa/Adrian 2
Burns/Crane 6, Vale 1
Friday, May 2
Riverside 7, Nyssa/Adrian 5
Riverside 15, Nyssa/Adrian 5
Pendleton/Nixyaawii 18, Ontario 6
Pendleton/Nixyaawii 16, Ontario 3
Softball
Tuesday, April 29
Nyssa/Adrian 7, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 2
Wednesday, April 30
Vale 10, Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle 1
Friday, May 2
Nyssa/Adrian 15, Riverside 0
Nyssa/Adrian 15, Riverside 1
Vale 6, Heppner/Ione 4
Heppner/Ione 13, Vale 12
Track and Field
Friday, May 2
Lynn Behrman Invitational – Parma High School, Parma
Boys
First: Cole Valley Christian
Second: Homedale
Third: Parma
Fourth: Nyssa
Fifth: New Plymouth
Girls:
First: Cole Valley Christian
Second: Parma
Third: Nyssa
Fourth: Tri-Valley
Fifth: Payette
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
