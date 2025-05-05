Sports scoreboard

The Ontario High School softball team meets on the mound on Thursday, May 1, during the Tigers game against Pendleton at the Ore-Ida Heinz Complex at Treasure Valley Community College.

Baseball 

Tuesday, April 29

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 12, Nyssa/Adrian 2

Burns/Crane 6, Vale 1

Friday, May 2

Riverside 7, Nyssa/Adrian 5

Riverside 15, Nyssa/Adrian 5

Pendleton/Nixyaawii 18, Ontario 6

Pendleton/Nixyaawii 16, Ontario 3

Softball   

Tuesday, April 29

Nyssa/Adrian 7, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 2

Wednesday, April 30

Vale 10, Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle 1

Friday, May 2

Nyssa/Adrian 15, Riverside 0

Nyssa/Adrian 15, Riverside 1 

Vale 6, Heppner/Ione 4

Heppner/Ione 13, Vale 12

Track and Field 

Friday, May 2 

Lynn Behrman Invitational – Parma High School, Parma   

Boys 

First: Cole Valley Christian

Second: Homedale

Third: Parma

Fourth: Nyssa

Fifth: New Plymouth

Girls: 

First: Cole Valley Christian

Second: Parma

Third: Nyssa

Fourth: Tri-Valley

Fifth: Payette  

