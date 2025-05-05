Coming Up: History talk, boat races, spring sale

HISTORY: The Malheur Country Historical Society will welcome Hal and Kelly Grace as guest speakers for the Thursday, May 8, meeting at the Vale Senior Center, 100 Longfellow St. The session will begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m., for $15. The program starts at noon.

The Grace family came to Malheur County in 1902, homesteading on Dead Ox Flat area north of Ontario. Their original home still stands on the property, and Hal and Kelly live on what is one of six properties in the county designated as a Century Farm.

The speakers will share family history and also talk about the Century Farm process. The public is welcome to attend.

SALE: The Nyssa Senior Center Spring Vintage and Collectables Sale will be Thursday through Saturday, May 8-10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The yard sale room will also be open. The center is located at 316 Good Avenue.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Adrian photographers Angie Sillonis and her husband Eric Ellis will feature their work in “Perspectives,” an exhibit from Friday, May 2 through Friday, June 27, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The exhibit is in the Harano Gallery, and admission is free. People can meet the photographers at an opening reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 2. Light refreshments will be served. Framed photos of the couple’s work will also be available for sale.

BOATS: Spectators can watch a test and tune Jet Boat Practice Day Saturday, May 17, at the Ontario Speedway, 1345 Golf Course Road in Ontario. There will be an inflatable playground for kids and adults, with all-day wristbands going for $10. The event opens at 9 a.m.

ASPARAGUS: Owyhee Produce will hold its Asparagus Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 17. The event will include food, games, music and tours of the packing house at 6730 Elmore Road in Fruitland, Idaho.

MEETINGS:

Sunday, May 11

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., Vale American Legion Post 96, 436 Main St. N.

Monday, May 12

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 2 p.m., Cemetery office, Vale.

Tuesday, May 13

• Vale City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale.