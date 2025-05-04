Police link man, 33, to Ontario area thefts

The Ontario Police Department believes a man arrested on Thursday, April 17, in Pendleton with a car reported stolen in Ontario is also behind a string of other thefts in the Treasure Valley.

Oregon State Police arrested Emmett Hotchkiss, 33, after spotting the stolen car.

According to court records, Hotchkiss was indicted on Thursday, April 24, in Umatilla Circuit Court on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and another for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jason Cooper, Ontario interim police chief, said police suspect he was involved with a car that was reported stolen in Weiser. The vehicle was recovered in Ontario on April 15 in front of ACE Hardware at 450 S.W. 4th Ave.

Police found the car after they responded to a report of a shoplifter chased out of the store.

Cooper said Hotchkiss is also suspected of stealing money from a cash register at the Red Apple grocery store on April 16.

He stated that the results of the police investigation have been forwarded to Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe for consideration of criminal charges.

Hotchkiss also has pending charges in Canyon County, Idaho, for possession of a controlled substance, along with possession with intent to use. In January, Hotchkiss pleaded guilty in Ada County for drug possession.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at

