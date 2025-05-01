Police find drugs, guns, body armor in Ontario search

Police arrested a suspected “high-level” methamphetamine dealer in Ontario on Wednesday, April 23, as part of a multi-agency operation.

According to a press release from the Ontario Police Department, police arrested Terry Hood, 45, of Ontario.

Hood has been charged in the Malheur County Circuit Court with unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine, along with felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of body armor. According to court documents, Hood was convicted of felony theft in 2022 and is not permitted to possess weapons or body armor.

According to the press release, police seized a handgun, armor and several pounds of methamphetamine during the search of a home on Second Street Southwest.

Mia Hansen, 20, of Nyssa, was arrested for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. She also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court, the press release noted.

Seth Gepford, 34, of Ontario, was arrested for several felony warrants out of Idaho for felony drug and theft charges, the press release said.

The press release noted the action was undertaken by the High Desert Drug Task Force and included Ontario police, the Oregon State Police and officers from the Payette County Task Force.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

