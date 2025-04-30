Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of April 30, 2025

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Adrian Rural District to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 will be held at the Adrian Fire Department, 608 1st Street, Adrian, Oregon on May 13 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will receive and review a proposed budget. Copies of the proposed budget will be available.

Publish Date: April 23 and 30, 2025.

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Juntura School District #12, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5pm on May 5th, 2025 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 6th, 2025. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 6th, 2025. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three-minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541)473-4833, or email to [email protected]. Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5pm on May 5th, 2024. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 6th, 2025 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.malesd.org/districts/schools-we-serve/juntura

Published April 30, 2025.

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Malheur Education Service District Region 14, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, will be held at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A Street W, Vale, OR. The meeting will take place on May 20, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 16, 2025 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at www.malesd.org.

Published April 30, 2025

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of Ontario Recreation District, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, will be held at Ontario Recreation District Office, 745 SW 3rd Ave. Ontario, OR. The meeting will take place on May 12th, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 9th, 2025 at the Ontario Recreation District Office, 745 SW 3rd Ave. Ontario, OR, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. The regular meeting of the board of directors will follow immediately after the budget committee meeting. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://ontariorecdistrict.com/content/20565/Rec-District

Published April 30, 2025

*****

*****

