Letter: P2P investment pays off for student, patient

To the Editor:

Earlier this month I spent a few days at Pioneer Place in Vale to receive physical therapy and nursing care for a recent injury.

There are two things about my experience that I feel are worth sharing with others. First I received excellent care from the entire staff of nurses, certified nursing assistants (CNAs), the physical therapist, and management team. They were all friendly, caring, competent and professional from start to finish. If you or someone you know needs this kind of support and care, I highly recommend them.

Secondly, during my stay, I had the opportunity to visit and have conversations with many staff members. One visit with Stacy, a registered nurse, was particularly moving for me. It brought me back to over a decade ago when, under the guidance of then State Rep. Cliff Bentz, Dirk DeBoer, Andy Bentz, Bill Johnson, Ken Hart and myself formed a nonprofit organization in partnership with the local school districts and Malheur Education Service District.

The nonprofit came to be known as Malheur County Poverty to Prosperity (P2P). Nurse Satcy told me she was a guinea pig and in the first group of students to participate in the CAN Allied Healthcare class that was started and supported by P2P and the school districts. Dirk and I attended the initial screening of students for that introductory class and were there for their graduation.

All in all, it was heart-warming to hear that Stacey continued her education and became a registered nurse. It is heartwarming to think that P2P played a role in her successful and worthwhile career. Looking back, I did not know at that time that I was investing in my future, as well as hers. Some have commented that it was good planning on my part.

Riley J. Hill, Ontario