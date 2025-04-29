PHOTOS: Vale softball win streak up to five

The Vale High School softball team is riding high on a five-game win streak as the Vikings get set to host Burns/Crane on Tuesday, April 29.

The 3A Vikings softball team is sitting atop their Special District No. 2 league at 6-0 and is 9-2 overall.

Vale picked up a pair of wins on Friday, April 25, in a doubleheader at home against Umatilla. The Vikings won the first game 16-1 and the second 15-0.

The Vikings eked out an 8-7 win over Nyssa/Adrian on Tuesday, April 22.

Nyssa’s Addie Cleaver, a sophomore, hits the ball over the centerfield fence on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs game against Vale. Nyssa fell to Vale 8-7. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Bailey Blake (10) and a softball coach converse on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 8-7 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Jazlyne Martinez slides into second on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 8-7 win over the Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale softball player fires a pitch on Tuesday, April 22, during the Vikings’ 8-7 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian softball players celebrate teammate Addie Cleaver’s homerun on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 8-7 win over the Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale softball player fields a ground ball on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 8-7 win over the Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Jenny Trujillo attempts to pick off Vale’s Bailey Blake on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 8-7 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Izzy Maag takes a throw from Emma Carpenter during the Vikings 8-7 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday, April 22. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale softball player swings at a pitch during the team’s 8-7 win over Nyssa/Adrian on Tuesday, April 22. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian outfielder shags a flyball on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 8-7 win over the Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Vale High School softball team edged out Nyssa 8-7 on Tuesday, April 22. The 3A Vikings team has won their last five games and are 6-0 in the Eastern Oregon League, ranked No. 6 in the state. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale softball player hugs a teammate on Tuesday, April 22, during the Vikings 8-7 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Hailey Harnden during the Bulldogs game against Vale on Tuesday, April 22. Vale won the game 8-7. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian softball player takes a cut at a pitch on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 8-7 win over the Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

