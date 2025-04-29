PHOTOS: Vale prep baseball heats up

Nyssa/Adrian's Shanon Berry attempts to tag out Vale's Damick Eddy at home on Tuesday, April 22, during the Vikings' 13-0 win over the Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs. (ANGIE
The Vale High School baseball team continued to dominate Friday, riding a five-game win streak as the Vikings head into the season’s final stretchl
The 3A Vikings, 10-7 and 5-1 in league play, picked up a pair of wins on Friday, April 25, sweeping Umatilla in a doubleheader at home. The Vale team won the first game 10-4 and the second 12-1. The squad shut out Nyssa/Adrian 13-0 on Tuesday, April 22.
The Vale team has dominated offensively this season, scoring 133 runs against opposing teams and holding teams to just 95 runs defensively. The Vikings face Burns/Crane on Tuesday, April 29, at home in a key league matchup.
Nyssa/Adrian’s Kingston Bias attempts to tag Vale’s Maddox Hartley on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs 13-0 loss to Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Vale’s Maddox Hartley hurls the ball back to the infield on Tuesday, April 22, during the Vikings 13-0 win over the Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
