PHOTOS: Vale prep baseball heats up

The Vale High School baseball team continued to dominate Friday, riding a five-game win streak as the Vikings head into the season’s final stretchl

The 3A Vikings, 10-7 and 5-1 in league play, picked up a pair of wins on Friday, April 25, sweeping Umatilla in a doubleheader at home. The Vale team won the first game 10-4 and the second 12-1. The squad shut out Nyssa/Adrian 13-0 on Tuesday, April 22.

The Vale team has dominated offensively this season, scoring 133 runs against opposing teams and holding teams to just 95 runs defensively.

The Vikings face Burns/Crane on Tuesday, April 29, at home in a key league matchup.

Nyssa/Adrian’s Kingston Bias attempts to tag Vale’s Maddox Hartley on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs 13-0 loss to Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Maddox Hartley hurls the ball back to the infield on Tuesday, April 22, during the Vikings 13-0 win over the Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian player takes a high and inside pitch on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 13-0 win over the Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



A Vale baseball player takes a throw on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 13-0 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian player leads off first base on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 13-0 win over the Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Devin Dorathy delivers a pitch on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs 13-0 loss to Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Shanon Berry takes a lead on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs 13-0 loss to Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale coach meets with his team on the mound on Tuesday, April 22, during the Vikings 13-0 win over the Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s pitcher and catcher confer on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs 13-0 loss to Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian baseball player swings at a pitch on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs 13-0 loss to Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale baseball player jokes with his coach on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 13-0 win over the Nyssa/Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Kingston Bias fields a groundball on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs 13-0 loss to Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale pitcher delivers a pitch on Tuesday, April 22, during the Vikings 13-0 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Damick Eddy takes a lead on Tuesday, April 22, during the Vikings 13-0 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Devin Dorathy delivers a pitch on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs 13-0 loss to Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale infielder dives a groundball on Tuesday, April 22, during the Vikings 13-0 win over the Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Shanon Berry delivers a pitch on Tuesday, April 22, during the Bulldogs 13-0 loss to Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian coach meets with his pitcher on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale’s 13-0 win over the Nyssa/Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.