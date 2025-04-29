Nyssa News: May calendar packed at senior center

The Nyssa Senior Citizens Center is gearing up for a busy month.

On Thursday, May 1, the Strong People Strengthening Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Starting in May, the group will add a Tuesday meeting, also from 1-2 p.m.

The activities involve gentle stretching and exercises to increase strength and mobility, many done while seated. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, bring a water bottle and hand or ankle weights if you have them.

The Gem State Fiddlers will perform Saturday, May 3, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event is free to the public. Donations are accepted and are split between the band and the Senior Center.

May 6 starts with the monthly foot clinic at 8:30 a.m. Contact Urte Hammons at 541-212-9208 to schedule an appointment. The cost is $15. The day continues with lunch at noon and a craft and game social starting at 1 p.m.

The senior center is located at 316 Good Avenue.

• Summer reading at the Nyssa Public Library doesn’t start until June, but the coloring contest starts May 1. Stop by the library to learn more about these activities.

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind gift for Mother’s Day, consider the glass painting class offered on May 2 and May 9 from 1-3 p.m., where you can make a special gift for Mom.

The library is also collecting “kid friendly” food/snack items which will be donated to the Nyssa Community Food Pantry. The library is located at the corner of 4th and Main Streets.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].